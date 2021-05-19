To the Editor: Do we still have the virus in Vermont?
That question is important to us and we need an answer. So, until we get a clear answer and know exactly what we are dealing with, relaxing safety mandates like wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet apart cannot happen.
My understanding of this is that the virus is still a threat to Vermonters. Statewide immunity to the virus is still a long way off in the future if ever. So, why gamble with your life?
It's spring and summer is around the corner, but that does not change the facts about the virus.
Keep yourself safe and stay alive.
Thomas W. King,
Shaftsbury