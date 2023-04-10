Hospital executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do. Insurance executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do. Drug company executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do.
Drug companies and insurance companies and private equity owners of health care facilities make big profits. Where does that money come from? Us. The health care industry pays huge amounts of money to lobbyists. Where does that money come from? Us. The health care industry contributes huge amounts of money to political candidates. Where does that money come from? Us. Who benefits from all that money that comes from us? Them.
Whether it's premiums, taxes or the prices we pay directly, every dime these people spend on themselves and their interests comes from us. When they say universal health care "costs too much," what they mean is that it costs them too much. And the reason it costs them more is that it costs us less. Please remember that, when the opponents of universal health care claim "we" can't afford it.
Lee Russ
Bennington