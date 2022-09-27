Who do you believe? The word of Till or Article 22?
To the editor: The medical profession “very highly regulates” late-term abortions in Vermont, according to George Till, division chief of general OB-GYN at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in an opinion article in the Banner on Sept. 21-22 ("Article 22 and elective abortions: Dangerous misinformation vs. the facts").
According to Till: “There is not currently, nor will there be due to Article 22, any provider or facility in Vermont doing elective terminations beyond the gestational age of 21 weeks and six days, with 22 weeks being the currently accepted threshold of viability.”
But then Till contradicts himself, claiming that in Vermont, late-term abortions “are done only in the hospital setting at (University of Vermont Medical Center). A pregnancy termination beyond 21 weeks and six days in Vermont only occurs in very specific circumstances including for severe fetal anomaly, a fetal condition incompatible with life, or a dangerous, possibly life-threatening condition of maternal health reason.”
But Article 22 is a game changer. Article 22 would allow abortions at will up to the time of birth, not conditioned on the finding of these “specific circumstances.”
By the way, as the abortion practice expands, University of Vermont Medical Center might no longer have an exclusive monopoly on the procedures. Beyond the Burlington hospital, Till’s interpretations of the law might be challenged or ignored.
Till also implies that the Ethics Committee will screen all late-term abortions “if termination is requested beyond 21 weeks and six days, an ethics consultation must be obtained to review the indications before the induction of labor or termination can be done. If the Ethics Committee does not agree, the termination is not done.”
Under Act 22, the Ethics Committee might not be able to prohibit abortions at all.
The good news is that the vast majority of abortions occur prior to week 22, i.e. 98.7 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But if Vermont does take the lead in allowing late-term abortions, we might see the numbers go much higher in Vermont.
Who do you believe? The word of Till or Article 22?
Don Miller
Bennington, Sept. 26