Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Your article, ‘winter storm still tracking this way; slop coming this Wednesday’ (Nov. 15), was right. Most Vermonters woke up to snow on Wednesday.

While this might be good news to us snow lovers, a true snow lover will notice that the first snow this year arrived a couple of days after it did last year, and about two weeks later than it did two years ago. At this rate, I am unsure of whether to expect a warmer and wetter winter owing to La Nina conditions and climate change, or another Christmas miracle like we have had the past two winters. Either way, I am looking forward to a white Christmas and winter.

Roberta Martey

Bennington

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.