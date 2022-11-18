Your article, ‘winter storm still tracking this way; slop coming this Wednesday’ (Nov. 15), was right. Most Vermonters woke up to snow on Wednesday.
While this might be good news to us snow lovers, a true snow lover will notice that the first snow this year arrived a couple of days after it did last year, and about two weeks later than it did two years ago. At this rate, I am unsure of whether to expect a warmer and wetter winter owing to La Nina conditions and climate change, or another Christmas miracle like we have had the past two winters. Either way, I am looking forward to a white Christmas and winter.
Roberta Martey
Bennington