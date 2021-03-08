To the Editor: I found it disheartening how few people voted in Pownal on Tuesday.
Was it because of the confusion of changing out local election to March 30? Was it because the school board did not opt to have all their ballots mailed like the local ballots were? Was it because people simply don't care?
There were important items on the school ballots including many budget details and electing new public officials. The ballots affect our taxes and the officials affect "our" children. I'm happy with the outcomes but still saddened with the lack of participation. Out of almost 2,500 voters, fewer than 400 voted in Pownal.
I'm not scolding. Not at all. I just hope that people will vote in the replacement election at the end of the month. Obviously, I would like Mike Slattery and myself to be your choices for the Select Board, but more importantly, I want to see people more engaged with our local politics. Your votes affect the future of Pownal.
(Of course, there were many more returned ballots that did not include the school board ones. So the above number does not reflect overall attempted participation. That number we don't know so maybe it's not as bad as I think. )
Our town clerk will be mailing the new local ballots to all registered voters. You do not need to request them. If you don't receive yours, you can contact her and get replacements or go to the live polls. Also, if you still have your inner envelopes from the last round, please return them to her so they can be re-used. This will save the town money on this expensive second election.
Finally, I would like to recognize our town clerk for her work on this election and the work ahead of her prepping for another one so soon. She runs a tight ship and does a great job with elections. It's an honor to serve as a JP and work under her direction.
March 30, 2021. Please vote.
Jenny Dewar,
Pownal
The writer is a candidate for the Pownal Select Board.