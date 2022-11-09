The assault on Paul Pelosi is a reminder of how close our nation came Jan. 6, 2021 to seeing our elected representatives being beaten or killed in an effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of government.
Political violence is a harbinger of dictatorship. Charlottesville was a warning of how white supremacists can use violence to enforce their view (much like the Ku Klux Klan and “nightriders”).
Two years ago Trump did not want to concede so he egged his supporters on to attack the Capitol. He wanted to illegally hold on to power. Elsewhere plans were thwarted for kidnappings and other criminal acts.
With Trump likely to run for the presidency again we should expect to see more violence. We must mobilize — peacefully — against that violence and prevent armed mob rule.
Charles R. Putney
Bennington