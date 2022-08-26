Headlines across Vermont show me a culture that does not resemble the culture I grew up and loved about Vermont, and I’m just a sixth generation, 35-year-old Vermonter.
A local sheriff can’t be held accountable for abandoning his elected duty, but a sheriff in another part of the state is fired for making a criminal sit down. A Democratic lieutenant governor is accused of being anti-LGBTQ because she criticized large donor endorsements to her gay opponent, yet a Republican governor receives enough write-in votes on the Democratic ballot he includes a thank you to Democrats in his primary victory letter. Days later, the Republican Party refuses to endorse the Republican congressional candidate because he won’t caucus with the National Republicans, but fully supports the Democratic governor disguised as a Republican.
The Capital of Vermont repeals verbiage against prostitution in the city as politicians push a constitutional amendment that would allow a 13-year-old to transition genders, but it's illegal for someone to purchase cigarettes until the age of 21. Vermont is the safest state for children yet has the fewest number of child protection laws. There’s a general population shortage resulting in labor shortage but abortion is being enshrined in the Constitution. There’s a housing shortage but environmental policy red tape against development stays. Single use plastic bags are banned but single use masks are still encouraged.
Maybe I’m still too young to understand the chaos and confusion being created by extremists disguised as Democrats, but I don’t like what I see happening here. I’d like to get back to the Norman Rockwell values Vermont held by a once conservative state and steer clear of the liberal Andy Warhol mess being made by people who value themselves over their state. Autonomy is only powerful and just if individual decisions are made with a greater good in mind. I don’t see the extreme Left's agenda as good for Vermont. These are just isolated groups of individuals who are hijacking Vermont as their self created “safe place.”
I once declared myself an Independent, but, a neutral position in extreme times as these tends to be a casualty of war, an obstacle. So, I lean Right now, and hope other Vermonters, young and old, pick the Right side to win back Vermont. It might not be this election we win, but with every successful extreme push left, moderates slide right. Before we know it, Lord willing, the extremists will be a minority and we can all have our state back.
Erynn Hazlett
Arlington