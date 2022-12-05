Not many years ago Pownal had no zoning, no bylaws and no permit process. There were no designated village, industrial or rural residential areas. There were no regulations where a business could set up shop. We've come a long way … or have we?
Recently, I've heard the word "grandfathered" when it comes to the discussion of a permit in Pownal. Can someone please explain what it means to be "grandfathered" when it comes to approving a permit? Where in our zoning or bylaws does the word "grandfathered" come into play?
I personally think Pownal has evolved into being a "bedroom" community for Williamstown and Bennington. The old mills have disappeared. The long-ago destination hotels and local moccasin and basket shops have vanished. It's too easy to drive north or south for incidentals.
But there are those that believe Pownal can still be a thriving business location. I give these people a lot of credit for their visions.
I would love to see more shops in Pownal. Maybe even a grocery store. I am forever thankful for the three convenience shops available when a certain item is needed at the last minute. Maybe even a barber or beauty shop would be nice. What would you like to see in Pownal?
In order for these types of local shops to survive, a town needs people to support the entrepreneurs. We need to make the town a welcoming place. We need to entice people to purchase a home or build in Pownal. But mostly, we need to follow our current zoning and bylaws and not circumvent the process just because someone got away with something prior to the current regulations being set up.
A wise man in Pownal recently told me that in order to get people to come to Pownal, the town needs to protect the investments of those that want to re-locate to Pownal. We need to protect the current property owners from having their property decrease in value because a hidden type of business occupied the abutting property prior to the current regulations being voted on. Or a permit was approved but never followed through on.
Pownal needs to review the permit process and document in the zoning and bylaws that should and should not be "grandfathered" so there is no confusion. All permits, if not already done, should be recorded with the property in the town records so permits don't become hidden from future property investors. Everyone should have the ability to know what is and is not permitted on the abutting property.
Now that we have good zoning and bylaws in place, is it time to nullify any permit for a business that is not currently in place or had a permit approved within the last year according to the current zoning and bylaws? Is it time to put a one-year time limit for a business to break ground or make it a requirement to come back to have the permit reviewed?
Let's bring these questions to the table for discussion.
Jim Kocsis
Pownal