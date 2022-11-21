The effort for significant carbon cuts at COP27 appears to be weak. One of the key issues of contention at the United Nations climate conference or commonly known as COP27, which was held at Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt (Nov. 6-18) this year, focused on how countries should be held accountable for reducing their carbon emissions. When it comes to the first world countries benefiting from cheap labor and taking advantage of the infrastructures of the third world countries by creating intensive use of fossil fuels, coal and gas, it is no surprise that most third world countries are stripped out of their funding.
Not only is this disparaging environmental and economic health, but eventually cutting down the living standards of the residents of the affected nations. Countries acknowledged at last year's meeting in Glasgow that they were not on pace to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels — experts say it is required to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change. As a result, this year, they agreed to create a program that would analyze nations' progress toward their climate goals and make recommendations on how to improve. However, negotiators from Europe and hard-hit countries say they are already planning to make next year's climate summit do more to reduce emissions and reverse the world's global warming trajectory. It is time that world leaders take appropriate action.
Fatima Alamgir Apurba
Bennington