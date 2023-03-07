A century ago, Congress was getting set to pass a very restrictive immigration act. It was designed to allow immigration only from Northern Europe. Too many Italians, Irish, Eastern Europeans, Jews, Chinese, Japanese, Greeks and other “newcomers” had arrived in the U.S.
It was the heyday of eugenics. Many feared that white, Protestant Americans were not having enough children to make sure the nation stayed white and Protestant.
In recent news, China is concerned that it is no longer replacing its population. Japan is rapidly aging. Villages in Italy are becoming empty. And the U.S. birthrate is not high enough to replace our current population.
So? There is a shortage of workers. As our population ages, more people will need services, and there will be fewer people to provide care. As people retire, income taxes revenue will go down, and younger workers will not be taking up the slack.
Vermont has been welcoming refugees from many nations. We are benefitting from this influx of working age adults and children — who will soon be workers. We must be receptive and supportive of refugees who arrive in our communities. We should also help migrant laborers who want to stay in Vermont find a home here.
Congress needs to look more realistically at migration to the U.S. Not an open door, but not a closed one either.
We have to realize that our nation — which has evolved as immigrants have arrived — will become more diverse. Welcome our new residents — we need them as much as they need us.
Charles R. Putney
Bennington