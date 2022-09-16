To the editor:
This letter is in reference to a news article titled "No sense of urgency" that appeared in the Sept. 15 issue of the Banner.
In the article, Jim Baker claims that drug and firearm crimes are committed only in certain locales, neighborhoods and streets and so forth, so apparently the general public should not be concerned except in these areas. He possibly used Burlington as the referenced areas.
Burlington has a population of 45,209. Bennington's population is 8,739. Burlington might have several locales and neighborhoods. Bennington, by comparison, is a single "neighborhood." There have been arrests made in our town in the following areas: Main Street, Beech Street, South Street, Pleasant Street, Benmont Avenue, McCall Street and Northside Drive, all concerned with drugs and firearms. There might be more that I am not aware of.
Also, let's not forget the murder between North and School streets.
This description of a "neighborhood" might possibly apply to many of the other 250 communities in our state. Yes, neighbors, I think we should feel a "sense of urgency."
Ron Alderman
Bennington