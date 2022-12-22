There is a serious shortage of housing in Vermont. This limited housing pool is further reduced if you are among the many Vermonters who need housing that can architecturally accommodate a wheelchair, walker, cane, etc. A person with limited mobility from a sickness or a physical injury faces a real dilemma when looking for housing: Where do I find a place that doesn’t have stairs, where the doorways are wide enough, with a bathroom that I can use?
The impact of extremely limited accessible housing can be quite severe. As Vermont figures out how to increase the state’s housing stock, let’s not forget the need for plentiful accessible housing.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington