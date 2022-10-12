In his letter of Oct. 8, what Mr. (Michael) Carrel didn't say is more important than what he did say. He didn't deny Chad Schmidt has been missing for nearly three years while being paid. Mr. Carrel could have asked why Joel Howard didn't have enough integrity to reveal to the public just what Schmidt has been doing. He could have asked why Mr. Howard opted not to stand up and speak out about the sexting messages and his boss's absenteeism. His decision to remain silent during one of the worst sheriff scandals in Bennington's history should be enough to disqualify Mr. Howard from being sheriff. To remain silent in view of a crime is a crime. The entire department is following his silent misconduct.
As for "... not much can be done..." actually, something can be done. We could start by electing a sheriff who believes that speaking out and doing what is right is more important than covering up the misdeeds of his boss.
We need a change in leadership at the sheriff's department. The voters proved that in August. Let's continue to support James A. Gulley, Jr. for Sheriff in the general election.
Robby Calkins
Bennington