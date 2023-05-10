To the editor: We are faced with a situation that threatens all of us. Global warming is real, and we are way behind in fixing the problem. Evidence is clear that we have had record-breaking temperatures, extreme weather events that are increasing, melting ice and rising seas and dying reefs, and threats to food and water security which will lead to more climate refugees. Most alarming is the rapid loss of biodiversity -- up to one million species are threatened with extinction by global warming. Some speculate that we might be on the list. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently reported that "There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all."
Clearly, we need to shift course. We must give up the use of fossil fuels, which are the main drivers of warming. We must power our world with renewables, mainly solar and wind. It doesn't matter where the energy winds up as long as these projects add to the total. In Shaftsbury and elsewhere, there is a proposal for a large solar field that seems to be well-situated. Some of the local residents are understandably opposed. We, as a society, will need to make hard choices. Should we favor a project which is beneficial for the livability of our planet, or should we resist change for the benefit of a few?
G. Richard Dundas
Bennington