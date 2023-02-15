I've noted that since Joe Biden was named President-Elect, the mainstream media is asking questions about Hunter Biden's pay-for-play and money laundering schemes. Based on Joe Biden's alleged involvement, this brings into question whether the Dems really vetted their President-Elect. We all recall that prior to the 2016 election, the Dems were initiating procedures to impeach (then-) President-Elect Trump - should we start impeachment proceedings based on President-Elect Biden's involvement in his son's schemes for personal gain?
Remember, when past President Gerald R. Ford was a representative in the U.S. House, he defined impeachable offenses to include (Alexander Hamilton's requirements for impeachment contained in the Federalist Papers), "whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history including 1) exceeding the constitutional bounds of the power of the office; 2) behavior grossly incompatible with the proper function and purpose of the office, and 3) employing the power of the office for an improper purpose, or for personal gain."
The above conclusion drawn by me, and probably at least half of our country's citizens, are based on emails and other published evidence contained in Hunter Biden's laptop computer, and the Fox channel investigative reporting.
Perry Green
Manchester Center