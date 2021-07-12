To the Editor: Cheryl Stillson was a lifelong Manchester resident, and the assistant director of the Mark Skinner and Manchester Community Library. Cheryl passed away in her Manchester home in 2020 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
On July 17 we honor her memory by walking through the town she loved so much and dedicated her life to, while raising money for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Cheryl's Walk begins at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park at 10 a.m.
We welcome walkers, bikers, and runners and ask that participants give a $20 suggested donation, which includes a T-shirt to wear while you walk. All proceeds will be donated to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
Thank you very much for supporting Cheryl's Walk and the fight against ovarian cancer.
Register or donate at: http://tinyurl.com/cherylswalk
Andrew Huber,
Manchester