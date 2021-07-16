To the Editor: On July 8, 2021, the Pownal Select Board announced that the new Pownal Town Hall will be built in phases. This is not what Pownal voters approved. Voters twice allocated funding for the Town Hall to be constructed as a single project. The Select Board has now independently decided to piecemeal the project into phases. They plan to first construct and occupy the foundation/modular portion in the next few months, followed next year with a “promise” to construct an additional foundation and move the Schoolhouse.
Pownal voters have twice approved a comprehensive plan for a new Pownal Town Hall including space allocations, infrastructure requirements and equipment. Integration of the new Town Hall with the 1812 School House, recognized by the state of Vermont as having immense historical value, is a fundamental part of the plan.
Starting and stopping any building project adds cost and confusion. Experienced builders like myself know that delays in construction never save money. Adding on to foundations of occupied structures, recalling subcontractors, and interruptions of building occupants all cause headaches and cost money.
The biggest danger in piecemeal projects is that final steps are never completed. Once a building is occupied, it is easier to continually delay the additional construction complications. If piecemeal projects are completed, they are always more expensive. Delays cost money.
Construction of the new Town Hall should proceed as originally approved by the voters!
Pauline Guntlow,
Pownal
The writer, a licensed building contractor, was one the Pownal Historical Society members who first proposed the project concept involving the historic schoolhouse and initially served as the project manager.