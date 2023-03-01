Three ideas to ponder when you vote for the 2024 Bennington town budget:
When you get your property tax bill, it will be split between education and municipal taxes. More than half of the total tax amount will fund schools. That’s a great investment in our community. There is some state income sensitivity, so you might pay less, but overall our town budget is far lower than than our collective school budgets.
Of the municipal tax (the dough that keeps the town going), 66 percent of the budget funds highways, police, parks/recreation and the Fire Department. Nobody I know wants worse roads, less public safety, fewer things to do, or a weaker Fire Department. Prices have gone up: asphalt up 30 percent, road salt up 18 percent, insurance up 11 percent, and let’s not talk about diesel. But we should not want cuts to these these essential services — if anything, we need more creative investment.
The last third of the town budget funds everything else. This roughly one-sixth of our tax bills loosely equates to all the good men and women who maintain and manage our beautiful town. These people deserve cost-of-living raises because their families suffer from inflation, too. Amazingly, the 2024 town budget keeps this last fraction down to a 7.2 percent increase, well less that the 8 percent inflation of 2023.
Yes, higher taxes are painful; yes, Vermont relies too heavily on property taxes; yes, inflation has cut deeply into our livelihoods. But if we want a nice town, we have to pay for it. If we cheap out now and stop maintaining what we have, the cuts will eventually cost more than they save, once things start to fall apart. The 2024 town budget is a responsible budget that reflects a difficult time. Please join me in voting yes for Article 1 on March 7.
Donald Campbell
Bennington