The language of Article 22, the proposed addition to the Constitution of the State of Vermont protecting personal reproductive liberty, has given rise to confusion. This is understandable, since the wording is in legal terms, not the way people talk in real life.
Contrary to what some letters here have asserted, the last phrase of the amendment — “unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means” — is not claiming that the state could, in future, take control of anyone’s reproductive autonomy. Just the opposite. The phrase imposes what is known as the “strict scrutiny test” on any future legislation. According to West’s Encyclopedia of the Law, 2nd edition, “Strict scrutiny is the most rigorous form of judicial review. ... Once a court determines that strict scrutiny must be applied, it is presumed that the law or policy is unconstitutional. The government has the burden of proving that its challenged policy is constitutional.”
James Lyall, the executive director of the ACLU of Vermont, wrote a persuasive commentary, which appeared in Tuesday's Banner. We quote: “With Article 22 in place, the state Legislature would need to establish that there was an extremely important reason to enact a law that restricted our reproductive rights. Lawmakers would also need to prove that there was not any other possible way to address that state interest without infringing on our rights. Otherwise, the law would be struck down and our rights would be protected.”
So, while the language is challenging for those of us unversed in the law, we believe that it in fact will assert and protect what the first part of the amendment proclaims: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed.”
We urge you to vote yes on Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, to ensure that the rights we rely on today can be preserved for generations to come.
Fronia and Marc Simpson
Bennington