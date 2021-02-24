To The Editor: I write to urge my fellow Pownal voters to vote for Mike Slattery for the three-year term on the Select Board and Jenny Dewar for the one-year term on the same Board.
We have known Jenny and Mike Slattery since we moved to North Pownal about 11 years ago and I had known Mike in his professional capacity with Northwestern Mutual Insurance long before that.
Mike is a devoted Pownal community contributor who spent years coaching and working with kids in sporting and other activities in Town. After Ryan and Kyle left home for college he turned his considerable skills to working with the Planning Commission. Mike was on the Planning Commission for almost 14 years and served as its chair for 10 years.
The Planning Commission, under his direction, first tackled developing a new municipal plan for Pownal which is a necessary planning tool to guide the Town’s future development for 7 to 10 years. After getting the municipal plan approved first by the Planning Commission and then by the Select Board, Mike turned the Commission’s attention to updating the Town of Pownal zoning bylaws. That project took longer than originally anticipated that the final draft proposed zoning bylaws, as approved by the Planning Commission, was submitted to the Select Board this past week.
During the process of adopting a town plan and drafting zoning bylaws, Mike demonstrated great leadership, listening skills and respect for both residents and the process. His leadership laid the groundwork for new zoning bylaws of which we are all very proud. Mike Slattery is genuine, thoughtful and forthright. I don’t know anyone in Pownal, including the other candidates for the Board, who is more capable, interested and willing to serve as a Select Board member. His service will be marked by empathy, hard work and results.
Jenny Dewar is a similarly dedicated Pownal citizen-volunteer. She is a local business owner, owning Karin’s Place, a retreat and family getaway center in town, and a property manager. Jenny is smart and industrious. I know her service on the Select Board will contribute to continuing accomplishment and development for the town.
I commend both Jenny and Mike to you without reservation, and hope you will join me in voting for them.
Syd Smithers,
North Pownal