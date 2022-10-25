A recent statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, hyped the “end of the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade.” This comment is misleading.
The Roe court overturned a Texas law banning all abortions in Texas, based on a previously unarticulated federal constitutional right. The Roe court did not take away a woman’s right to choose an abortion.
The court opined that each state could place reasonable restrictions on abortions at some point in time after the first trimester. Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) defined that point-in-time as “viability.”
Most people agree with this “viability” line. Most people agree that beyond viability, abortions are justified if the mother’s health is in danger. Most people do not agree with permitting late term abortions at will.
Roe v. Wade (as modified by Casey) recognizes this balance between honoring a woman’s unlimited right to abortion prior to viability while limiting late-term abortions to medical concerns. This balance is reflected in the medical practice in Vermont. See state Reps. George Till (Banner, Sept. 21) and Maxine Grad (Banner, Oct. 4).
In Vermont, what needs to be codified is the current medical practice. In Grad’s words, “[C]urrently … medical providers do not perform elective abortions after 21 weeks and six days. In cases beyond that gestational age, an ethics panel at the University of Vermont Medical Center (the only provider in the state where abortions can occur at 22 weeks or later) may approve abortions in cases involving severe” medical conditions.
Article 22 is a threat to this current medical practice of requiring approval in the late term. If the ethics panel says “no” to a request, that could be a problem. Article 22 unconditionally declares that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy … shall not be denied or infringed …”
What is Planned Parenthood thinking? Johnson is clear, “We are determined to ensure that anyone who seeks an abortion is able to access one, no matter what state they live in or what they earn.”
Both Roe v. Wade and current medical practice allow a reasonable range of choice.
Under Article 22, a request for a late-term abortion cannot be denied for any reason.
If you prefer Roe v. Wade and the current medical practice of limiting late-term abortions to medical needs, reject Article 22's at-will abortions and codify the current medical practice.
Don Miller
Bennington