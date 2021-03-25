To the Editor: It is with great disappointment, at this time, I am voting NO for Article 1 on the Official Ballot Special Meeting and Articles 14 and 15 on the Official Ballot Annual Town Meeting Ballot.
According to 24 V.S.A 1682 [Report; distribution] it is my understanding the requirements of this statute are very specific and have not been properly followed.
https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/24/051/01682
(a)(1) “The [internal] auditors shall report their findings in writing and cause the same to be mailed or otherwise distributes to the voters of the town at least ten days before the annual meeting.”
You may say the town satisfied this requirement by correcting the problem with the addresses on the Annual Reports, and having the annual meeting and ballot voting postponed to March 29th and 30th fulfilled the ten-day deadline.
But did this actually satisfy the necessary requirements of the statute?
If you remember, at the last moment to warn the articles for the March 2020 annual meeting, the sitting select board voted to include an article to remove the internal auditors.
I believe it was a last-minute action taken to publicly disqualify the townspeople that held that position and who brought questionable issues that may have been occurring, to their attention.
And, in order to justify their decision to eliminate them, the board is continuing to mislead the voters. No where in the statute does it state that the town can not have “both” internal auditors, that review a majority of the “reports of Town Official,” while also having a yearly professional audit, that only reviews a small “testing” and gives a finding of the financials as of June 30. Having both being accomplished is something the town has had for 30-plus years.
Unfortunately, due to misleading information distributed by the select board last year, the article passed by a close count. Therefore, the internal auditors were “eliminated” effective at the end of March 2020. This was three months prior to June 30, 2020 or the fiscal year in the annual report.
As required by statute, there is no way any Internal Auditors findings could be included in this report if they were eliminated prior to the year end. So, that part of the statute (a)(1) should not come into play regarding the distribution of the Annual Report.
But, there is reference in the statute (b) stating “If the town has voted to eliminate the office of auditor, the findings of the public accountant employed in accordance with 17 V.S.A 2651 shall be mailed or otherwise distributed by the selectboard in the same manner that findings are required to be distributed by auditors.”
Where do we stand now regarding the proper distribution of the June 30, 2020 reports of Town Officials?
Since the Internal Auditors were eliminated prior to the year-end there are no finding by them included in the June 30, 2020 Annual Report.
The re-mailing of the June 30, 2020 Annual Reports lacks any official findings as required by statute.
As of today, March 21, 2021 or eight days prior to the Annual meeting I have not received the findings of the public accountant for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. In fact, I do not believe the external audit for June 30, 2020 has been officially accepted by the Board.
Therefore, I do not believe the reports of Town Official have been properly audited and distributed to the voters of the town. I also do not believe we can take “action thereon”.
I was in contact with the Town well in advance of this issue and it is their feelings that because the audit by the External Auditors was in progress after the mailing of the Annual Reports then the reports are certified. But, as I said above, I do not believe the external audit has been officially completed and accepted by the Board.
In conclusion, as of today, March 21, 2021, I have not received “the findings of the public accountant” within the ten days prior to the annual meeting and therefore must vote NO “to hear reports of Town Officials and take action thereon” and will also vote NO for article 14 and 15.
Jim Kocsis,
Bennington