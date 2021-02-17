Vote for Slattery, Dewar in Pownal
To the Editor: We in Pownal have a wonderful gift… which is sometimes hard to fully appreciate. Some of us love to walk through the quiet of the woods to hear the birds sing, while others of us love to test our skills zooming up a rocky hillside on an ATV. We have young and old, both with rich wisdom from the college of hard knocks and knowledge from formal education. So for town elections this year I am inviting you to join me in embracing hard work, community spirit, and diversity on our Select Board.
I urge your support for Mike Slattery for the Pownal Select Board. Mike has worked for more than a decade on the town Planning Commission and on the Development Review Board. Mike does a great job working respectfully and cooperatively with people from different points of view. This is really important in our town. Mike is good at developing systems that can help things to work well, and his skills helped a lot with the creation of the town plan and updating the town bylaws. I look forward his thoughtful leadership.
I am also excited to support Jenny Dewar for the Pownal Select Board. Jenny brings tons of creativity and energy to our town with her life experiences in business and theater, her readiness to pitch in to support the efforts of town or neighbors, her drive to do the best possible to make the work of our town effective and energetic. The marvelous town-wide yard sale offered one shining example. Jenny is personally committed to learning and growing, and is ready to share creative ideas and work hard to strengthen our community.
Now let’s get out and vote, Tuesday, March 2nd!
Marsh Hudson-Knapp,
Pownal