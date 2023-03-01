Sarah Perrin is an excellent, qualified candidate for Select Board. She has deep roots in this community, sitting on many boards and bringing an essential small business owner background to the makeup of the board.
She has demonstrated that she is genuinely invested and willing to work hard for the future of our community. Get out and vote on March 7, Bennington. If you do your research, or simply reach out to Sarah directly, you will agree that a vote for her is a vote for Bennington.
Maria Scully
Bennington