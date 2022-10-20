I have read all I could find regarding the three candidates for Bennington County Sheriff. I don't personally know any of these gentlemen.
From what I have read, and speaking with those who are acquainted with the two seemingly top candidates, and reading their mission statements, my vote goes to Jim Gulley, Jr.
I have known this gentleman's dad, Jim Gulley, Sr. for several years. I have always found him to be a fair thinking, trustworthy, willing to listen, and honest person that cares about our community.
I only mention Jim Sr. as it reminds me of a well-known adage, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
Ron Alderman
Bennington