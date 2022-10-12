In the Nov. 8 election, the Bennington County Sheriff's Department has the opportunity to resolve many of the problems and deficiencies that have long plagued its operation.
Although one of the candidates has many years of experience as a deputy in the department, it has been under questionable leadership. A new direction is needed to right the ship. An in-house replacement at this juncture would not be a wise choice.
Fortunately, we have a better option in Jim Gulley. His resume and character are impeccable. It is time for new leadership.
Tim Williams
Arlington