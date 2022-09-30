To the editor: I urge all voters to vote yes for Article 22 on our November ballots, which most of us have already received in the mail. Article 22 is an amendment to our state Constitution that supports what is on already in state law regarding our reproductive rights. We need to amend the Constitution to make sure that current practices can’t be changed in the future by state legislation. This amendment goes beyond abortion care. The words on the amendment are “reproductive autonomy,” to protect our rights to have or not have a child, to take or not take contraceptives.
Unlike what some very misleading propaganda is saying in postcards recently mailed to our homes, this amendment does not allow or require something the postcard says is “late term abortion” or abortions “up to the time of birth.” Doctors explain that is not a medical term at all — it’s a misleading political term. Any abortions done later in a pregnancy must go through strict medical decision making with the patient, family and medical provider and ethics professionals, so they are safe and are in the best interest of the patient.
The amendment enshrines the principal that any individual’s personal reproductive decisions should be made only between that individual and the medical care team, for the best interest of the patient, without interference by politicians and legislatures, unless any such laws can pass a “strict scrutiny test.” (That’s what these words in the amendment mean: "a compelling interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”)
We are very fortunate to live in Vermont where our reproductive rights have been protected by state law for a long time, but the amendment will make sure those laws can’t be changed.
If you would like to hear more — and accurate — information from a lawyer and doctor about all this, go to this interview on VPR (vermontpublic.org/show/vermont-edition/2022-09-26/answering-your-questions-on-article-22-vermonts-reproductive-liberty-amendment), and then vote for Article 22.
Lora Block,
Bennington