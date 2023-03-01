I have known Ed Woods for 15-plus years and consider him to be a close personal friend. I’ve seen up close the characteristics that make Ed an excellent choice for Bennington.
Ed is a successful executive with an established news group. In his daily work, he manages budgets and assets in the millions of dollars. These skills will directly translate to the Select board during budget sessions. Ed is also a small business owner, with his wife. Ed can relate and empathize with business owners when important topics come to the Select Board. Ed is also a dedicated volunteer in the Bennington area. He has built many connections and partnerships that will assist him well when he is elected.
Being a “retired” Select Board member myself, I know the demands and requirements it will take to be successful, and I am confident, when elected, he will do an amazing job for Bennington.
Chad Gordon
Bennington