To the Editor: With Pownal's election on March 30, I've found it instructive (though I vote elsewhere) to assess Robert Jarvis's campaign promises from three years ago — his flyers — and as they reflect other candidates who again run with him.
Let's see, in the order he gave, under "Take Back Pownal":
"Control Spending" — I can't help but interpret, over three years, as: Disparage and get rid of safeguards of internal auditors, after they bring to light questionable issues; try to eke by with only a small bore annual audit.
"Business Friendly/Job Friendly" — I have seen intelligent town plans advancing proposals; but, Jarvis et. al seem to totally ignore them, and I know of nothing done in this critical regard.
"Protect Property Rights..." — in my view, nothing displays his and the others' flagrant contempt for well-established "property rights," than the self-inflicted ATV fiasco.
"Protect...Personal Liberties of ALL Pownal Citizens" — seemingly, if the "personal liberties" you hold dearest align with those of Jarvis, Rawling, and Bisson, you have protection. All others hear a message: pound sand. Thousand-attendee line bike rallies in N. Pownal in July of pandemic? Great idea! No worries!
"Excessive taxes hurt people" — Substantially higher town taxes that we now have REALLY hurt people.
"Transparency and Accountability" — Seriously? Frequent violations of open meetings laws; breaches of governor's edict; important law enforcement details shielded by secret executive sessions?
This town deserves a board that truly believes in the essentials of good government. Please vote for Mike Slattery and Jenny Dewar. I am confident they actually will "practice what they preach."
Peter Hillman,
North Pownal