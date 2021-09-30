Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: Seldom would a production be as relevant and interesting as "Voices from the Grave," currently being performed on Saturdays in the graveyard at the Old First Church Cemetery.

The residents and region were brought into clear focus under the direction of Ingrid Madelyne with great collaboration from the Bennington Museum, Historical Society, Cemetery Association, Old First Church, Battle Monument, Performing Arts Center, and the Community Theater.

I hope all area folks as well as visitors to our town get to experience this well-written and expertly performed piece of art and history.

Jim and Chickie Goodine

North Bennington, Sept. 27