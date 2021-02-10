To the Editor: The State of Vermont officials in charge of the COVID-19 vaccines have got it backwards.
They are saying that Vermonters with high risk for death from the virus will be last to get vaccinated after all the age groups are vaccinated.
This is exactly wrong, as the high-risk Vermonters will be deathly ill from the virus if they contract it. This high-risk group needs their shots now. While the older folks are being vaccinated they can go together.
This is what most states are doing. The CDC has given these same directions.
Our state got it backward with marijuana legalization, too. Possession of 1 ounce was made legal several years ago and you still can't buy pot legally in Vermont.
All of this makes you wonder who is really in charge. Pencil-pushing bureaucrats sitting in their ivory towers in Montpelier are deciding who lives and who dies from the virus. This group of state officials are not following CDC guidelines and are incompetent.
It's time to start saving high-risk Vermonters right now and get them vaccinated.
Thomas W. King,
Shaftsbury