Killing all love

Because we love only ourselves

--

Innocents to heaven

Thou shall not kill

--

Evolution Solution?

No other species on earth

Kills all love in the womb

--

It’s my body I’ll do as I please

A body with no love in the soul

Is no-body at all

--

Medicine hiding their eyes

Plastic bags of remains

So the rich never die

--

I shall not fail...To argue in favor

Humans have always killed humans

--

Killing all love

A simple case of mass murder

Because we love only ourselves

And You’re on the jury

--

The responsibility IN voting!

Can be so profound

Michael Pugliese

Arlington

