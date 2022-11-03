Killing all love
Because we love only ourselves
--
Innocents to heaven
Thou shall not kill
--
Evolution Solution?
No other species on earth
Kills all love in the womb
--
It’s my body I’ll do as I please
A body with no love in the soul
Is no-body at all
--
Medicine hiding their eyes
Plastic bags of remains
So the rich never die
--
I shall not fail...To argue in favor
Humans have always killed humans
--
Killing all love
A simple case of mass murder
Because we love only ourselves
And You’re on the jury
--
The responsibility IN voting!
Can be so profound
Michael Pugliese
Arlington