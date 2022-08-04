Can a seat in Congress be bought?
We’ll find out on Aug. 9. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint were in a tight race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
They had agreed not to accept out-of-state PAC money. Balint broke the agreement, and $1.27 million from three super PACs have flowed into Vermont to buy an election.
Although outspent, Molly Gray vowed she would not be outworked. She has the support of Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife Marcelle, in addition to the endorsement of Governors Howard Dean and Madeleine Kunin.
We Vermonters will decide elections, not outside big spenders!
Judy Murphy
Bennington