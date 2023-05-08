I continue to be disappointed by the Vermont judicial and legislative branches' lack of actions to address the ongoing torrent of deadly illicit drugs being sold in our state.
The various police agencies continue to investigate, arrest and suppress the activity of those who profit from the societal misery and deaths resulting from drug trafficking. Their actions alone are not sufficient to address the worsening influx of lethal street drugs and illicit guns without major judicial reforms. The named branches consistently have remained static, if not passive, to the need to lawfully impose swift, consistently harsh penalties for those who profit from the suffering and deaths of Vermonters.
I take note of a weak plea deal for another individual involved in a drug and illegal gun case. While the person charged in this case faced sentences totaling up to 50 years, it is highly doubtful this person will suffer the full consequences of her crimes, in keeping with Vermont's pattern of mild sentences. The past few editions of the Bennington Banner have reported the wave of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drug overdoses and deaths, which reflects the contempt and lack of fear of our laws by these drug traffickers. When will the people of Vermont loudly and consistently call for our legislative and judicial branches to act to prevent the revolving door of criminals being released on low to no bail or after serving short sentences to continue?
Clark Adams
Bennington