To the Editor: As Vermont educators, we were discouraged and disappointed to learn that teachers are not included in Vermont’s early vaccine roll out. This misguided decision illustrates the manner in which the state values its teachers.
We teach in-person full time and have been doing so for the entire school year. We realize that the majority of teachers are working remotely. The majority does not mean all. We have been in school every single day with constant fear in the back of our minds. While we knew it was a risk coming back to school we also understood that students do learn best in person. We knew they needed us. We have hoped and prayed that we would be able to get a vaccine when it became available.
We understand that part of the reason teachers have been excluded has been because there is a relatively low infection rate in schools. While this is encouraging, a large portion of the credit goes to teachers. We are doing our very best to limit the spread of disease to our students. Our masks have swelled our ears and rubbed our noses raw. Our hands are cracked and bleeding. Our face shields have marked our foreheads. Our bodies are dehydrated and sore. We have been perpetually working to educate our students while also trying to protect us all from disease. The low infection rate did not just happen. We have helped make it happen. We did it with the knowledge that there would be a reprieve from the fear as soon as it was possible. These fears are not just that we will get sick, we fear bringing it home. Given our necessary close contact, we fear transmission to students who will bring it home to their families. One sick teacher could spread the disease exponentially throughout the community.
You all want us in person. Parents need to work and children need to learn. We understood and we answered the call. However, teachers are human too. We have families at home. We have children of our own. We have elderly family members we can no longer see. We are overwhelmed with the knowledge that our own health and the health of our students is on the line every single day.
We teach because we love it. We know we make a difference in the lives of our students. We only want to continue teaching in person and feel safe doing so. It is absurd to make teachers wait until their age category. Our age should not matter. It should matter that we are essential and have exponential contact with our entire community. We realize vaccines are in short supply. However, protecting teachers protects others. If you continue to withhold vaccines from teachers we could potentially have superspreader events in every in-person classroom. Surrounding states have decided to make teachers a priority and you should too. We are constantly there for your children. Will you be there for us?
Thank you for your consideration.
Alyssa Barry, Christine Becker, Matthew Bersaw, Maria Gorry, Rebecca Greenslet, Crystal Harris, Marcia Hendery, Jennie Hogan, Jennifer Moore, Chrissy Morrissey, Susan Paustian, Kristi Segura, Kristi Sara Sokolowski and Knapp Steere
The writers live and work in Bennington County.