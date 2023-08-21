In his "All About Town" column (Aug. 18), Stu Hurd neatly skirts the main thrust of the remarks I made to the Select Board at its Aug. 14 meeting.
My point was that when the Board voted to approve the much-needed revisions to the Town loan policies back in May, just after hearing the town manager state that the housing loans "tend to be no more than $25,000," it perhaps unwittingly granted the town manager much more authority than it intended. The policy, as passed, grants the town manager authority to make housing loans on a "per unit" basis, which opens the door for the town manager to potentially grant loans for much larger amounts. With the current wording, the town manager could conceivably grant a $1 million loan to a developer seeking to renovate a 40 unit complex without any Select Board oversight.
I question whether this was the intent of the Board when it adopted the current policy, and I suggest that it consider revisiting this issue. I certainly support all efforts by the town to encourage the rehabilitation of substandard housing. At the same time, I support full transparency and accountability in the ways that our town government conducts its affairs.
Ned Perkins
Bennington