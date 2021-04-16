To the Editor: Most Americans know about our history before the Civil War when slavery was legal and people with dark skin were owned and treated inhumanely by light-skinned people. The Emancipation Proclamation changed the law, but did not change the attitude toward people of color. For over 150 years Black Americans have had to endure prejudicial treatment in this country. The six million Blacks who moved north or west during the Great Migration (1917-1970) found that their skin color made it harder for them to find good housing, good schools, better paying jobs, and many more tangible and intangible privileges that lighter-skinned people had.
To learn about the challenges and road blocks these migrants encountered, I highly recommend Isabel Wilkerson’s very compelling and readable book “The Warmth of Other Suns.” These stories of three people who left the South during the Great Migration gave me a better understanding of what Black citizens had to endure to try to make a better life for themselves and their children. Their struggle, due to skin color, was far greater than those of European immigrants during that time. This book should be required reading for high school students as well as adults who question white privilege.
Linda Putney,
Bennington