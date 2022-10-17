From elementary school, we are taught to recycle and told that we are helping our environment and ecosystem continue to thrive. Recently I observed my community, their ways of living, including minimalist lifestyles and product wastage. If recycling were ever effective at some point in the U.S., from what I have gathered, recycling is broken in the U.S. and has been broken for far too long; simply, there is no undoing carelessness.
According to El Dorado County’s Information page, “Recycling reduces the risks of air and water pollution from manufacturing processes. Recycling paper cuts air pollution by about 75 percent. Substituting steel scrap for virgin ore reduces air emissions by 85 percent and water pollution by 76 percent. Recycling also reduces pollution risks by keeping materials out of landfills.”
If this information were so veracious, why does the world seem as if it were spiraling out of control, slowly becoming duller and duller? If only we were conscious of the modifications we made to our environments and instead became blatantly blind to our harmful ways, our economy would not have gotten to this level. Although this may sound dismissive, we need this tough love for our generations.
Here are ways we can nurture our environment back to its better days; for those of us that love a good shopping trip, bring reusable bags to malls. The little things spark others to follow the leader. Throw your cigarettes in the trash instead of the ground; this goes again to the leader when one sees butts on the floor. They do not feel obligated to follow the environmental rules; one cigarette is not going to cause such havoc. Buy your groceries in bulk, and be cautious of your neighbors and fellow shoppers. Restaurants could start requiring guests to bring their own silverware as a cute quirk gaining the attention of all, conserving plenty of water.
Our environment has been kind and done wonders for us; I am encouraging you all to be mindful of the way you treat this environment with the utmost respect and care. Recycling has not been effective or happening for far too long, dumping plastic pollution and waste. If it were possible, I would put a ban on plastic production of any kind. Plastic has caused more harm than good; there are many remedies to saving our world. Thank you for your awareness.
Sophie Egwu
Bennington