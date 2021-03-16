To the Editor: Why aren't we calling COVID-19 the "Trump Virus"? Today the USA has had 29.5 million cases and 535,000 deaths. According to the Lancet report, it didn't have to be this way. Many of these lost lives can be attributed to Donald Trump's poor leadership in the early months of the pandemic. His administration mismanaged the federal response to the disease (inadequate supplies and testing materials). There was no federal plan. He downplayed the seriousness of the virus even when it was obviously lethal. He released confusing communications with blatant misinformation. Politicians and administrators interfered with the scientists. One can only hope that, in the future, the country will be astute enough to avoid electing such an inept and incompetent president.
Even now, there are Vermonters who do not believe in masks or social distancing. I find it difficult to believe that Vermonters could have such beliefs.
G. Richard Dundas, MD,
Bennington