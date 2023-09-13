Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The ongoing criminal and civil cases against Donald Trump are a waste of time, as he will surely appeal everything and tie it up in the courts until he is dead and gone.

This will not affect the election. A far better way to get Trump off the presidential ballot is the U.S. Constitution allows each state to remove a person from the ballot if they have committed any acts against the country. Trump has done this and acted in a way which is inappropriate. Ridding him of any chance to become president is best for our country.

Tom King

Shaftsbury

