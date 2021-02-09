To the Editor: Dear Arlington, Sandgate, Sunderland, and Shaftsbury communities,
Boy Scouts of America Troop 334 would like to extend its sincerest thanks and appreciation for your overwhelming support to our ongoing bottle and can redemption fundraiser. Each week, the two collections bins (one located at the Arlington Recreation Park and the other at the Wayside Country Store) are filled with donated bags of bottles and cans. The funds redeemed from the cans directly enabled the Troop to reduce the out-of-pocket costs required of families to pay for annual national- and council-level fees; enable the Troop to provide Scout Handbooks, earned badges, and some uniform items to Scouts at no cost to families; will enable the Troop to purchase new equipment; and enable the Troop to reduce the costs to families for Scouts to participate in outings, activities, and camps once the COVID-19 situation enables the safe resumption of these activities.
The Troop is optimistic and looks forward to the COVID-19 situation to return to manageable levels to enable our safe return to outdoor activities and support to our communities’ and community organizations.
Yours in Scouting,
Paul T. Dansereau, Scoutmaster, Troop 334
and
Rich Lederer, Committee Chairman, Troop 334