Treat Williams' tragic death spotlights the biggest problem in Manchester/Dorset — speeding.
While I like a low-key police presence, something must be done about this problem before more cyclists or walkers get killed. Many people are frightened by the thought of using roads for anything besides driving.
As a Manchester resident for 52 years, I abhor speeders. I live on the East Manchester Road, where the speed limit is 30, haha. I have one of those signs to "drive as if your kids live here." I say to myself don't these people have any respect? Come see how fast people drive on our road. You won't believe it. I would like one of those lighted signs that give speed.
I met Treat Williams, and he was a great guy. This is a problem that can be fixed that obviously needs immediate attention. I would like for the board of selectmen to schedule a meeting to address this.
Leonard Dubrow
Manchester Center