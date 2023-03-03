It’s easy to understand why Bennington voters will see a town budget with an increase of nearly 9 percent on the ballot Tuesday at the firehouse.
The Bennington Select Board refused to cut $1 from the town budget after receiving it from town officials. There are cuts that can and must be made. Town officials can ask for anything they want. It’s up to the Select Board to say no and to control the spending in our town.
How much do Bennington residents think they are going to receive in increases in their paychecks or benefits this year? Many homeowners have been cutting their own budgets for years as a result of taxes, the recession, COVID, and inflation. Bennington landlords pass budget increases and bonds onto their tenants.
Officials waited until less than two months before the election to announce there would be a $5.8 million dollar water and sewer bond on the ballot.
In 2021, town officials gave the Select Board a long detailed list of multiple water and sewer projects (over $25 million) Bennington residents will need to fund.
Last year, the Select Board refused to discuss the projects. One project, the sewer line on Benmont and County streets, turned into an emergency and had to be done immediately.
If I recall correctly, Stu Hurd stated last year that the project would cost between $1.5 to $2 million. He said the money would come from our sewer reserve fund and the State of Vermont would reimburse Bennington.
In January, I requested an update. Stu said the State is not reimbursing Bennington and the project is costing us $900,000. The cost is higher. Unfortunately, at the last Select Board meeting, Stu would not disclose the real cost.
A main use for ARPA money is water and sewer. Bennington has nearly $3 million left in ARPA money. The Select Board is refusing to spend the ARPA money toward our water and sewer projects.
For five years, I have attended the Select Board meetings, attempting to get answers about projects, programs, spending and plans for the future of our town. Many times, officials have refused to answer questions.
If I am elected to the Select Board, Bennington residents will not only be informed but actually have a say in our town again. After all, the citizens are the stakeholders in Bennington!
Nancy White
Bennington