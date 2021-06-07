To the Editor: I, for one, am thrilled that the town has thoughtfully created and proposed a proper, appropriately paid and benefited position to handle information and communications.
Listen to any conversation in Bennington and you’ll inevitably hear a (fair) gripe that it’s impossible to get information, we don’t share our good news, we’re never featured in other media markets except for bad stuff. The website is clunky and it is impossible to quickly find information. There isn’t consistent messaging.
What’s frustrating is that when the professionals who understand this work come forward with a viable, long-term solution, the reaction is to then complain about the solution.
The goal of this position is obviously to streamline communications by having one person focus on disseminating information. Leave the work of the town manager to the town manager. Leave the work of the assistant town manager to the assistant town manager. Leave the work of the community development director to the community development director. Would you want your doctor to focus on your health? Or answering questions about their office hours, posting to social media and updating their website?
This work, when done properly by someone who understands media, marketing and communications, is a boon to communities. It will enhance the already positive image shared by Vermont Begins Here and other tourism- and business-focused endeavors. It cannot be done by an intern or haphazardly by professional staff who already have more than enough on their plates. It has to be a dedicated position filled by someone who knows the intricacies of developing a long-term, omni-channel information strategy that includes relationships with media.
There’s too much “no!” And “we’ve never done it that way!” Let’s try what has worked elsewhere, consistently. Let’s give it the time and funding it needs. Chances are the naysayers will come back and demand the position stay.
Nancy Koziol,
Bennington
The writer is the owner of Couch + Cork, a local business.