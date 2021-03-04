To the Editor: I would like to thank the voters of Bennington and North Bennington for another successful pandemic election. We all hope it will be our last like this. I am thankful all but three voters respected our front-line poll workers by wearing masks.
The turnout was a bit lower than normal years. It was a very cold, blustery day and I suspect it kept some voters away. However, our early voting participation was nearly double what it normally is for Town Meeting. Eight hundred and ten ballots were requested and 764 were returned! Again, our drop box seemed more popular than the post office. It was a great investment. Remember, the automatic mailing last year was conducted by the State of Vermont, not the Town of Bennington, and the law still holds from many years that a ballot must be requested each year. Just give us a call every January and we can set this up for you.
Personally, I would like to thank the voters for your vote for Town and School Clerk. I have heard from many of you over the last several months showing your support to me and my election staff in our handling of these elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have done everything we can to ensure the safety of the voters and poll workers while still remaining fully available and transparent in our process. If you ever have any question, do not hesitate to call the office at 442-1043.
Stay safe,
Cassandra Barbeau,
Bennington Town Clerk