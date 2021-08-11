To the Editor:
It’s time our children learn about the history of Blacks and other people of color in our nation. Not just during Black History Month, but throughout the American history curriculum.
It’s been 402 years since Africans were first brought to our country against their will. It’s only 160 years ago that slavery formally ended.
Many Americans don’t know that the founding of our nation included adoption of a Constitution that permitted slavery and counted a Black man as three-fifths of a human being. Some 60 years ago most Blacks were not allowed to vote because of discriminatory state laws in the south.
So, why haven’t Blacks gotten over all of that? Why don’t they thrive? Could it be that Blacks who moved to the north between 1920 and 1960 were forced into ghettos comprised of the worst housing available in inner cities, with the poorest schools, and job discrimination? Black GIs who served in WWII were denied GI Bill benefits and Veterans housing loans, a systematic way to keep them impoverished, despite their service to our nation.
Then there’s the continuing legacy of violence against Blacks from the history of lynchings throughout the South (and even in some northern states), not to mention a pervasive history of killings by police and mass incarceration even up to this day.
Is this a Black problem or is it a stain on our nation that will only be addressed when we, as a nation, acknowledge this history, much the way the Germans had to acknowledge and live with the history of anti-Semitism and the Holocaust following World War II?
Charles R. Putney
Bennington