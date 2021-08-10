To the Editor:
The legislature has had a report in hand since 2019 that documents conclusively that Vermont is not fairly funding the most impoverished and struggling districts.
A failure to act on this going forward will be completely unacceptable. It will allow harm to exist in our education funding system, knowingly.
The Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report will be meeting over the summer to create a plan and propose legislation to correct the flawed pupil weights. It’s critical that they create a plan to correct the weights, as opposed to adding additional dollars into the system with targeted aid to these struggling districts.
The Vermont education system isn’t lacking in funds. What it’s lacking is equitable distribution.
Patti Kemp
Springfield