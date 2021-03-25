To the Editor: For Pownal, the time of reckoning has come. Clearly, it’s time for a change in the makeup of our dysfunctional Selectboard. They fired the town administrator, convinced that they could do a better job on their own. They failed to warn the first town office bond vote properly; that’s one reason we’re having a do-over. Then they failed to get the Town Report out to voters in a timely manner; that’s why we’re having Town Meeting on March 29 (and voting on the 30th) a month late this year. The board fired their executive assistant for that failure, even though they conceded she wasn’t responsible.
Have a look at the Town Report. Here’s the first sentence, verbatim: “The Pownal Development Review Board (DRB) is a seven-member board was two alternate members appointed by the Select Board.” Not a promising start. Then comes the report (sound guns and trumpets) of the Liaison to the Select Board, a newly created position within the town’s burgeoning bureaucracy. The self-congratulation for fulfilling “a need for greater communications with the public” and “better and more accurate information to the Selectboard” rings a little hollow in light of the Town Report mailing fiasco. (I suspect that Selectboard member “Mihael Gadner,” as the Report spells his name, might agree). Then comes Board Chair Angie Rawling’s review of the past year’s accomplishments. Oddly enough, there is not a single mention in her report of the board’s misbegotten ATV initiative (soundly defeated by the voters when petitioners forced a town vote on the measure). The board spent months pressing the ATV issue, bitterly dividing the town, yet the letters “ATV” appear nowhere in the Chair’s Report, which concludes with a bromide about “seeing growth… in our unity as neighbors.”
When the March 30 vote is over, the Selectboard will have incurred $7,500 in unnecessary election spending over the course of the past year. That’s serious money, money that taxpayers are now responsible for, and it comes on top of a steep rise in taxes last year.
Please join us in electing Mike Slattery and Jenny Dewar to the board this time around. The board needs some balance. We’re capsizing with the current crew.
Phil Holland and Amelia Silver,
Pownal