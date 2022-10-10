What a summer! Despite the threat of rain almost every single Thursday, 18 of our 19 scheduled Thursday Night Lives took place from June 2 until Sept. 29. One was rained out, one moved inside Harvest Christian Church, and one took place with the audience under umbrellas. However, all the others were dry and full of happy audience members. We had rainbows and dark clouds that opened up into blue skies just when we needed them to for the majority of the summer.
There are so many people and entities to thank for this joyous series.
I would like to recognize the 60 donors who contributed $5,345 to the crowd-funding campaign. They collectively made our $10,000 match from the Better Places Grant come to fruition.
I would like to recognize our sponsors who filled in the rest of the need to present this quality series: Williams Financial LLC, Casella Waste Systems, Michel Keane and Edi Sawitsky, The Bank of Bennington, Hemmings Motor News, Hoffman Real Estate, Alliance for Community Transformations, United Counseling Service of Bennington County, Fidium Fiber and, of course, the town of Bennington.
Thank you to the Police Department for making sure the artists and the crowds were safe. Thank you to the vendors for providing support and love, and cool merchandise. Thank you to the audience members who brought their chairs and their dollars to add to the tip bucket whenever I started my weekly tip dance. Thank you to locals for sharing the events on their Facebook pages. Thank you to the Bennington Banner for running our ads prominently every Tuesday.
Thank you to the amazing artists who graced the stage. Every single week brought us spectacular entertainment, including spoken word, storytelling, a drumming circle, a dance party, and lots and lots of live music. Mowgli Giannitti, Taconic Music, Planet Kniffen, Bennington Performing Arts Center, Convergence Trio with Wanda Houston, Flashpoint, Aura Shards, Otha Day, Jeff McRae, Beard and Glasses, Kristian Montgomery and the Winterkill Band, Tendai Mupartutsa with African musicscapes, Joe Alpar and the Bennington College Middle Eastern Ensemble, Debbie Deane, Dualitii, Foster Powell, a group of incredibly talented youth from local high schools, and Malcolm Paine all brought their A games to the park.
And last, but most definitely not least, thank you from the bottom of my heart to Bill Clark for his hard work and devotion to making sure everything went smoothly. Every week, he put up the signs and set up our tent and sold tickets for the gift basket raffles with goodies purchased from our downtown merchants.
Now on to Harvest Fest on Saturday. Don't miss it.
Jenny Dewar,
Better Bennington Corp.
executive director