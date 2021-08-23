To the editor:
"E pluribus unum" — "Out of many, one" — has long been the de facto motto of the United States, even though "In God we trust" became the official motto in 1956. There are various thoughts on the origin of the phrase — one of which is a pesto recipe — but Wikipedia notes that "it seems more likely [it] refers to Cicero’s paraphrase of Pythagoras … as part of his discussion of basic family and social bonds … of societies and states: “When each person loves the other as much as himself, it makes one out of many … as Pythagoras wishes things to be in friendship.”’
Can we extrapolate, then, that "united" might mean "friendship" as well as "oneness"? That sits best with me. Friendship means inclusion, whereas "oneness" is more static, all the same. Frankly, I prefer the pesto recipe, where herbs and cheeses are blended together for color, taste and texture. Differences come together to make something new and vibrant, that enhances the other.
So different cultures, ways of being and thinking can blend into an inclusive whole, too. All recipes incorporate separate ingredients to make one nourishing, enjoyable dish. I know it’s idealistic, but instead of a melting pot, where the individual might get lost or subsumed, perhaps we can think of the U.S. as a blended recipe — made with love — one that treasures and shares the good bonds of friendship for the betterment and benefit of family and society.
Genie Rayner,
Bennington